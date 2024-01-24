SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

