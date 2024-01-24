SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.48. 1,135,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

