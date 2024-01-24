SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $186.40. 4,650,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

