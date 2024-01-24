SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after purchasing an additional 340,916,185 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $403,074,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after buying an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after buying an additional 1,428,280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

