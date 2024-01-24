Sopheon (LON:SPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $994.00

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 994 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 973 ($12.36), with a volume of 4501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($12.45).

Sopheon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 936.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 722.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.96 million, a PE ratio of -9,500.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Sopheon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. Its software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution that identify, evaluate, and execute against the right strategic priorities for its portfolio; Acclaim Ideas, an idea management solution; Acclaim Products, which allows product people to track product health, prioritize trade-offs, inform stakeholders, and make decisions; and Acclaim Projects, a project management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.