Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) VP Sells $23,973.12 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) VP Robb William Engle sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $23,973.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robb William Engle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

SOTK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 16,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,420. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of 80.86 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the first quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

