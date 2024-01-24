Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.91 and last traded at $49.07. Approximately 198,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 156,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently -88.24%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,841.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 285,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

