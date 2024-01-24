SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $69.11

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.11, but opened at $71.99. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 378,071 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.22.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

