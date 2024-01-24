SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.