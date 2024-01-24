SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.20

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 18871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $559.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

