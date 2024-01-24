Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,984 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.6% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.7% in the third quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,757 shares of company stock worth $102,251,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $207.79. 5,577,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

