Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.17.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $11,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $288.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.59. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

