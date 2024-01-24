SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Price Performance

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,477. The company has a market capitalization of $401.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.