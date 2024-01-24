SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $829.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

