SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

SLM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% per year over the last three years. SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,372. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth $112,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

