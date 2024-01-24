SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. 1,184,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

