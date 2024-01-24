Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.