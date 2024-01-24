Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. 402,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

