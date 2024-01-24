Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Trading 4.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 66,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 426,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after buying an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,906,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,640,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

