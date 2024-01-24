Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,560. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

