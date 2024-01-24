Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys 3,408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,199. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

