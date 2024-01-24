Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 13,329 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.2% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,005,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,247. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.