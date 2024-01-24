Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 251 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $606.48. 2,998,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $601.04 and its 200-day moving average is $558.16. The company has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.