Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 236,365 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

