Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 230,579 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 0.27% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 171,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,219. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $110.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.