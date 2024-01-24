Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New $68,000 Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,378. The company has a market capitalization of $658.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $175.43.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.