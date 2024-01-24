Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New $30,000 Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,316 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Price Performance

NKLA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,493,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,443,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $709.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

