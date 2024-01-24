Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $263,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,580,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

