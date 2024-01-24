Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $19.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 255 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.43% and a negative return on equity of 236.14%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,926 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,315,000. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% during the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 161,315 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

