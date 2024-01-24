Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.