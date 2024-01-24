Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,834. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

