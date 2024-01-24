Signaturefd LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $476.91. 271,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,039. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.21 and its 200 day moving average is $418.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

