Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 167.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 65.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 511,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,543. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $363.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

