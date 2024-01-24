Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.22. 369,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $95.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

