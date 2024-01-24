Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $309.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.28. The company has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.96 and a one year high of $317.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

