Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

VZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. 5,675,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,244,174. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

