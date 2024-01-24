Signaturefd LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.37. 1,240,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

