Signaturefd LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 88,398 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 498,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 199,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,597. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

