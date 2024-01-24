Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 102,701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,941,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after buying an additional 2,407,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

