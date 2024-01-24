Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. 445,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $42.47.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

