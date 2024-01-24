Signaturefd LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $24,690,269. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,487. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $269.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.