Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 10.7 %

SBNY opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 9.09. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $149.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.