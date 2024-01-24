Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.88. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 1,855,236 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.