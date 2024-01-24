Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.14 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $659.72 million and approximately $50.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00163545 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00588833 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010149 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057023 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00381080 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00178931 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,252,445,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,228,032,796 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.