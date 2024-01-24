Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.14 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $659.72 million and approximately $50.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00163545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00588833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00381080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00178931 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,252,445,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,228,032,796 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

