Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $13.57. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 841,186 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,923 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.