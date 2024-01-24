ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $900.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.68.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $753.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $696.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.40. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $766.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.