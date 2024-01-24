ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.8 %

NOW stock traded up $20.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $774.24. The company had a trading volume of 458,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $774.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.