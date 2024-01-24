Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Bought by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties accounts for about 3.5% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

SRG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 400,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,575. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seritage Growth Properties

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc purchased 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $53,682.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,271.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $69,758.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,864,951 shares in the company, valued at $136,460,250.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc acquired 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $53,682.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,271.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,570 shares of company stock worth $61,368 and sold 436,566 shares worth $4,019,926. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.