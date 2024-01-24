Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

