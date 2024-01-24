Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

